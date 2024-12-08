Video: Paul Mescal Sings in GLADIATOR II Musical Parody on SNL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Gladiator II star Paul Mescal, who will make his New York stage debut in A Streetcar Named Desire at BAM this season, showed off his voice in a musical version of Gladiator II during his stint as host of SNL last night. Watch the video here!

Inspired by Wicked and Moana 2, the parody imagines Gladiator II as a musical, featuring a song called "There's No Place Like Rome" and a fictional hip-hop musical theatre song by Lin-Manuel Miranda, concluding with a reference to Wicked's iconic 'Defying Gravity' moment, performed by Mescal.

The Saturday, December 7 episode also featured musical guest Shaboozey, with guest appearances by Trisha Paytas and Dana Carvey.

“SNL” will mark its 50th anniversary with a celebratory weekend culminating in a live primetime special on Sunday, Feb. 16. “Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Gladiator II stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielson and Denzel Washington.