Video: Original Veruca Salt Introduces 5th Demo Track from WILLY'S CANDY SPECTACULAR

Julie Dawn Cole, beloved for her iconic role as Veruca Salt in the classic original Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, provides the intro for the music video for "I WAS NEVER THAT WAY," the latest demo from the highly anticipated Willy's Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody. which premieres a staged reading of the production at the Edinburgh Fringe Fest, from August 9-26.

Julie Dawn Cole's collaboration with producer and director Richard Kraft dates back to their work together at the Hollywood Bowl for Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory in Concert. Reflecting on their partnership, Kraft notes, “Julie is a delight, quite the opposite of the spoiled brat she is most famous for portraying.”

The song "I WAS NEVER THAT WAY" is the 5th demo track inspired by the infamous Wonka rip-off fiasco event in Glasgow. The song humorously depicts a group of struggling actors hired by a shady producer to portray child actors from Willy's Candy Spectacular, but due to a glitch in the AI-generated script, the characters appear as adults with children of their own. The video stars Rob Minkoff (Director, The Lion King), Tommy Hobson (That Girl Lay Lay, The Fresh Beat Band), Nicole Greenwood (In Plain Sight), Cass Parker (Sally Bowles in Cabaret), and T.J. Wilkins (The Voice)

“The song satirizes the hypocrisy of how each generation lives in denial of their past foibles while blaming their own children for the exact same behaviors,” says show producer Richard Kraft.

Songwriter Jennifer Lucy Cook adds, “It's not every day I get a chance to parody so many musical styles within the same song. When a bit of polka is next to cowboy, rock, and even a little classic Broadway, it creates an absurd chaos that was an enormous amount of fun to put together!”

"I WAS NEVER THAT WAY" features music by Jennifer Lucy Cook and lyrics by Richard Kraft and Jennifer Lucy Cook. The music video stars Tommy Hobson, Nicole Greenwood, Cass Parker, T.J. Wilkins, and Rob Minkoff.

For more information on Willy's Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody and to view the "I WAS NEVER THAT WAY" music video, visit willyscandyspectacular.com