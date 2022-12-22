Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
Between Riverside and Crazy is now running at the Hayes Theatre.
Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy has at last arrived on Broadway! The play opened on Monday night, December 19, at the Hayes Theatre. Directed by Austin Pendleton, it stars Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner Common.
"Everything was wrong except for the play, and all the actors, and all the designers, and the producer," joked director Austin Pendleton on the red carpet. "Other than that it's been terrible!"
"What I love about [Second Stage] is that it's very artist-centric here," added Manu Narayan. "The actors, designers, playwrights, musicians... you're always taken care of. It's like a family."
In the video below, watch highlights from the opening night red carpet, which included appearances from Pendleton, Narayan, Jonathan Groff, Ellen Burstyn, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Kara Young, David Zayas, and many more!
