Only Gold
Video: ONLY GOLD Company Dances Through Opening Night

Only Gold is running at the Newman Mills Theater through November 27, 2022.

Nov. 09, 2022 Â 

The World Premiere of Only Gold, a new musical with music and lyrics by platinum recording artist and BRIT Award winner Kate Nash ("GLOW") and a book by Tony AwardÂ® winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and Ted Malawer (Everything Beautiful Happens at Night) just celebrated its opening night at MCC Theater!

Stirred by the seductive air of Paris, a princess, a queen, and a clockmaker's wife rebel against tradition as the men in their lives chase dreams they abandoned in their youth. Is it possible to truly follow your heart? And what must you sacrifice along the way?

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out highlights in the video below!





