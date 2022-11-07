Review Roundup: New Musical ONLY GOLD Opens At MCC Theater

The World Premiere of Only Gold, a new musical with music and lyrics by platinum recording artist and BRIT Award winner Kate Nash ("GLOW") and a book by Tony Award® winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and Ted Malawer (Everything Beautiful Happens at Night) is now open at MCC Theater. Read the reviews!

Only Gold is running in the Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 W 52nd Street New York, NY 10019) through November 27, 2022.

Stirred by the seductive air of Paris, a princess, a queen, and a clockmaker's wife rebel against tradition as the men in their lives chase dreams they abandoned in their youth. Is it possible to truly follow your heart? And what must you sacrifice along the way?

Only Gold stars Kate Nash, Emmy Award and three-time Tony Award® nominee Terrence Mann (Pippin), Tony Award® nominee Karine Plantadit (Come Fly Away), "So You Think You Can Dance" winner Gaby Diaz (West Side Story), Hannah Cruz (Suffs), Ryan Steele (Carousel), and Ryan VanDenBoom (MJ).

Jesse Green, The New York Times: When it's a fair fight, so much the better - see "West Side Story," or "Hamilton" for that matter. But in "Only Gold" the simplistic story and trite dialogue drag the dancing down. Perhaps the authors spent too much time listening to their hearts and not enough to organs higher and lower.

Steven Suskin, New York Stage Review: It's all such a silly, warmed-over pile of clichés. The text - the pretext - merely serves to distract us from some captivating, if relentless dance numbers: two dozen in all. Why not dispense with the corny, démodé trappings and give these fine dancers the recital showcase they so clearly deserve?

Amanda Marie Miller, Theatrely: ‍Only Gold at MCC Theater has all of the makings of a sparkling musical. There are high-energy numbers, bold design choices, and even a bit of star power. But be it the plot, the book, or the space, the production's greatest potentials are swallowed by its desire to be more than it can handle. This seemingly rare dance-heavy show with an original story could carve a place into the theatre landscape (honestly...think Movin' Out,) but it would need to shed a lot of gratuitous layers before.