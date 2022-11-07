Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Only Gold
Photos: On the Red Carpet of ONLY GOLD Opening Night at MCC Theater

Only Gold stars Kate Nash, Emmy Award and three-time Tony AwardÂ® nominee Terrence Mann, Tony AwardÂ® nominee Karine Plantadit and more.

Nov. 07, 2022 Â 

The World Premiere of Only Gold, a new musical with music and lyrics by platinum recording artist and BRIT Award winner Kate Nash ("GLOW") and a book by Tony AwardÂ® winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and Ted Malawer (Everything Beautiful Happens at Night) is now open at MCC Theater. Blankenbuehler is also directing and choreographing the production.

Only Gold is running in the Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 W 52nd Street New York, NY 10019) through November 27, 2022.

Stirred by the seductive air of Paris, a princess, a queen, and a clockmaker's wife rebel against tradition as the men in their lives chase dreams they abandoned in their youth. Is it possible to truly follow your heart? And what must you sacrifice along the way?

Only Gold stars Kate Nash, Emmy Award and three-time Tony AwardÂ® nominee Terrence Mann (Pippin), Tony AwardÂ® nominee Karine Plantadit (Come Fly Away), "So You Think You Can Dance" winner Gaby Diaz (West Side Story), Hannah Cruz (Suffs), Ryan Steele (Carousel), and Ryan VanDenBoom (MJ).

Only Gold will feature scenic design by Emmy Award winner and Tony AwardÂ® nominee David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by Anita Yavich (MCC's The Legend of Georgia McBride), lighting design by Tony AwardÂ® winner Jeff Croiter (Bandstand), sound design by Tony AwardÂ® winner Nevin Steinberg (Hadestown), hair & wig design by Tom Watson (The Minutes), prop supervision by Samantha Shoffner (Trouble in Mind), arrangements and orchestrations by Cian McCarthy (Lempicka), vocal arrangements by Grammy and two-time Tony AwardÂ® winner Tom Kitt (Flying Over Sunset), additional arrangements and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton), music supervision by Meg Zervoulis (The Prom), music direction by Cynthia Meng (Company), and music coordination by Michael Aarons (Dear Evan Hansen). Pat Sosnow is the Production Stage Manager.Â Lauren Nicole Jackson andÂ Matthew Henao are the Assistant Stage Managers. Casting is by Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Lindsay Levine of The Telsey Office.

Â 




