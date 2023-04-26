Video: Nathan Lane Stops By LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS With An Update On 'Cicada, Cicada'

Nathan Lane stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to promote his new film, Beau Is Afraid.

During his visit, Nathan discussed Ari Aster's new nightmare comedy and offered an update on "Cicada, Cicada" an imaginary musical Meyers' pitched to Lane on his last visit which would also star Christine Baranski and Harvey Fierstein.

Check out their chat below!

Nathan Lane can currently be seen on Broadway in Pictures From Home. Prior to that, he was seen in Taylor Mac's absurdist black comedy Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus at the Booth Theatre directed by George C. Wolfe. He appeared in the Broadway and West End productions of Angels in America as Roy M. Cohn. Additional Broadway credits include The Front Page, It's Only a Play, The Producers, Guys and Dolls, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and The Addams Family.