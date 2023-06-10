Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Playwrights of 2023

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

By: Jun. 10, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 2 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer Photo 3 Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

Click Here for More on Talking Tonys

Five outstanding new plays and four equally outstanding revivals have been singled out this Broadway season!

Nominees for Best Play are: Ain't No Mo' (Jordan E. Cooper), Between Riverside and Crazy (Stephen Adly Guirgis), Cost of Living (Martyna Majok), Fat Ham (James Ijames), and Leopoldstadt (Tom Stoppard).

Nominees for Best Revival of a Play are: The Piano Lesson, A Doll's House (Amy Herzog),
The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, Topdog/Underdog (Suzan-Lori Parks).

Watch below as five of the nominees check in with Richard Ridge ahead of the big night! Plus, check out a full list of nominees and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Musical Photo
Video: Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Musical

Best Direction of a Musical Tony nominees include: Michael Arden (Parade), Lear deBessonet (Into the Woods), Casey Nicholaw (Some Like It Hot), Jack O'Brien (Shucked), and Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).

2
Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design Photo
Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design

What would Broadway be without light and sound? Lighting and Sound Designers are an integral part of creating the stage magic that makes Broadway Broadway and many of them were singled out this year for their incredible work. 

3
Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design Photo
Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design

It's the work of scenic designers that transports audiences to the time and place of our favorite shows. Scenic Designers are an integral part of creating the stage magic that makes Broadway Broadway and many of them were singled out this year for their incredible work. 

4
Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Costume Design Photo
Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Costume Design

Many Broadway performers will tell you that being in their costume is the final piece of the puzzle to becoming their characters. Costume Designers are an integral part of creating the stage magic that makes Broadway Broadway and many of them were singled out this year for their incredible work. 

From This Author - Richard Ridge

Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound DesignVideo: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design
Video: Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony NominationVideo: Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination
Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic DesignVideo: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design
Video: Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on BroadwayVideo: Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on Broadway

Videos

Video: Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Musical Video Video: Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Musical
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination Video
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You