Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Playwrights of 2023

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Five outstanding new plays and four equally outstanding revivals have been singled out this Broadway season!
Nominees for Best Play are: Ain't No Mo' (Jordan E. Cooper), Between Riverside and Crazy (Stephen Adly Guirgis), Cost of Living (Martyna Majok), Fat Ham (James Ijames), and Leopoldstadt (Tom Stoppard).
Nominees for Best Revival of a Play are: The Piano Lesson, A Doll's House (Amy Herzog),
The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, Topdog/Underdog (Suzan-Lori Parks).
Watch below as five of the nominees check in with Richard Ridge ahead of the big night! Plus, check out a full list of nominees and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!
