Video: Meet the Broadway-Bound Cast of SWEENEY TODD

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, the upcoming Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street has found its cast!

Directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will begin performances on February 26, 2023, and open on March 26, 2023, at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Can't wait that long? Get to know the principal company below!

Tony®, EMMY®, and four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban possesses one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music. Moreover, he continues to captivate fans everywhere as both a powerhouse vocalist and dynamic renaissance man. He has sold over 35 million albums worldwide, headlined legendary venues on multiple continents, and entertained audiences with acclaimed film and television appearances. Extending his repertoire, Groban made his Broadway debut in 2016 with a starring role in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. He garnered a Tony® Award nomination for Best Lead Actor in A Musical. He has expanded his presence with appearances on "Glee," "The Simpsons," "The Office," "CSI: NY," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "The Crazy Ones" as well as in the feature films Coffee Town, Muppets Most Wanted, and Crazy, Stupid, Love. In addition, he starred in the Netflix series "The Good Cop" in 2018.

Tony Award-winning actor Annaleigh Ashford can currently be seen starring opposite Kumail Nanjiani in the Hulu limited series "Welcome to Chippendales" from creator Robert Siegel. Ashford is currently in production on Searchlight Pictures' horror thriller, Dust, starring opposite Sarah Paulson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The film will stream on Disney's DTC platforms as a Hulu Original. Ashford most recently starred as Paula Jones in the new Ryan Murphy FX series "American Crime Story: Impeachment," based on the national crisis that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp as principal characters in the country's first impeachment proceedings in over a century. No stranger to Broadway, Ashford won the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her portrayal of "Essie" in You Can't Take It with You. Her additional Broadway credits include Sunday in the Park with George, Wicked, Legally Blonde and the originating role of "Lauren" in Kinky Boots, a performance for which she received another Tony Award nomination.

is an actor, singer, songwriter, producer, and gamer whose work has spanned from TV to music, Broadway and film. Jordan can be seen in Netflix's Work It and To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel, The CW's "The Flash," and most recently, Netflix's Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between and HBO's "Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience." Jordan is an avid gamer and even commentated for the 2019 Fortnite World Cup. His additional accomplishments include being the first Black actor to portray the title character of 'Evan' in Dear Evan Hansen and 'Mark' in Fox's Emmy nominated "Rent: Live," as well as being named a breakout star by MTV and People Magazine for Fox's Emmy-winning broadcast "Grease Live!" Jordan also won ABC's 25th season of "Dancing with the Stars" and collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda, performing a duet with him for Disney's Moana soundtrack, as well as joining the cast of the Tony Award-winning musical, Hamilton.

has been seen on the New York stage this season in the Encores! production of Parade as 'Frankie Epps' and in the final Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen as 'Jared Kleinman.' Matarazzo is best known for starring as 'Dustin Henderson' in the hit Netflix series, "Stranger Things." The show won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 2017 SAG Awards. Gaten hails from New Jersey and started performing at the age of eight. He began his career on Broadway starring in Priscilla Queen of the Desert as 'Benji', and Les Misérables as 'Gavroche.' Matarazzo also played 'Jack' in the Hollywood Bowl production of Into the Woods. Gaten can also be seen starring in the recent film Honor Society on Paramount+.

On stage Ruthie Ann Miles has played Lady Thiang in The King and I (Tony Award, Grammy and Olivier Award nominations, Lincoln Center Theater); Sunday in The Park with George (both Encores! NY City Center and the Broadway transfer); Sondheim On Sondheim (the Boston Pops); Sondheim On Sondheim (the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl); concerts with the San Francisco Symphony and the Incheon Philharmonic Orchestra (Seoul, Korea). She's the OG Imelda Marcos in Alex Timber's Here Lies Love, written by David Byrne w/DJ Fat Boy Slim (Lucille Lortel and Theatre World Awards, The Public Theater.) She also played Adolfo Pirelli in Sweeney Todd (playing onstage accordion, flute and piano.) On television Ruthie is best known as Sherri Kansky on WB's "All Rise" (CBS and OWN), or Young Hee in "The Americans" (Emmy nomination, FX). You can hear her voice in Over The Moon (Golden Globe and Academy Award nomination, Netflix); The Tea Girl Of Hummingbird Lane (Audie Award finalist, Simon Schuster); If I Had Your Face (Penguin). Upcoming limited engagement of The Light in The Piazza, at Encores! NY City Center, from June 21-25.

A native of Miami, Maria Bilbao performed at Miami Children's Theater and Miami Stage Company before moving to New York to study at AMDA. She recently appeared in Anna in the Tropics at Bay Street Theater Festival and in productions at Bucks County Playhouse, Portland Center Stage, Westchester Broadway, Aurora Theatre, and Transcendence Theatre Company.

This is Jamie's 4th production of Sweeney Todd. He was the title character at Gateway Playhouse, the Bird-seller at Lincoln Center accompanied by the New York Philharmonic, and Judge Turpin in Barrow Street's bake-house version accompanied by piano, violin and clarinet. Originally from Australia, Jamie trained as an actor at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Sydney and then as a bookwriter/lyricist at NYU's Graduate Music Theatre Writing Program. Broadway and off-Broadway productions include Wicked, Dr. Zhivago, The Last Ship, Soul Doctor, and The 39 Steps. Film and TV work includes The Greatest Showman with Hugh Jackman, The Loudest Voice with Russell Crowe and guest-starring roles on "NCIS: New Orleans," "Bluebloods," "The Get Down," "Chicago Fire," "Quantico," "Person of Interest," "Elementary," "Blindspot," "The Family," "Unforgettable," "The Mysteries of Laura," "Madam Secretary," "Smash," "Flight of the Conchords" and the pilot of "The Blacklist" with James Spader.

Broadway/Off-Broadway: Les Misérables, Between the Lines and Barrow Street Theatre's immersive revival of Sweeney Todd. John originated the role of the D'Ysquith Family in the first national tour of A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder. Regional highlights: Grand Horizons (Asolo Rep), The Tale of Despereaux (Berkeley Rep), Oklahoma! (Broadway Sacramento), The Play That Goes Wrong (St. Louis Rep), The Drowsy Chaperone (Goodspeed) and Disney on Classic (The Orchestra Japan). John's play, The Hollow, a one actor adaptation of Washington Irving's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, received its regional premiere this past fall at Amphibian Stage. TV/Film: "The Blacklist," A Christmas Carol. John is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Nicholas Christopher (Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd)

Born in Bermuda and raised in Boston, Nicholas recently moved to LA to star as Aaron Burr in Hamilton at the Pantages Theatre. For the past 12 years, he has been a staple of the New York Broadway community performing musicals, plays, and Shakespeare. Nick studied at the Juilliard School and The Boston Conservatory, where he cultivated his unique range as both an actor and a singer. His professional debut was starring alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda as Benny in In the Heights in Puerto Rico. Select theater credits include Hamilton, Miss Saigon, Motown The Musical, Lazarus (with David Bowie), Shakespeare in the Park, Hurt Village (Katori Hall) and RENT. TV credits include: "All Rise" (CBS), "Untied States of Al" (CBS) and "Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll" (FX).

Jeanna de Waal (Standby for Mrs. Lovett & Beggar Woman)

most recently originated and received a Drama Desk nomination for the title role in Diana, The Musical on Broadway and Netflix. On Broadway, de Waal starred in Kinky Boots (Lauren) and American Idiot (Heather). Jeanna originated the role of Dawn in Waitress by Sara Bareilles, and the role of Mary Barrie in Finding Neverland, both directed by Diane Paulus at American Repertory Theater. Off-Broadway, she co-starred in the two-hander play, Orwell in America (59E59 Theaters) and played Chris Hargensen in MCC Theater's reimagined production of Broadway's Carrie. de Waal made her West End debut in the Queen musical We Will Rock You. Other notable credits include the national tour of Wicked (Glinda) and The Rocky Horror Show (Janet) at The Old Globe. Jeanna is the founder of Broadway Weekends (www.broadwayweekends.com) which hosts annual theater summer camps for adults, led by Broadway artists.