Sweeney Todd's Mia Pinero Takes Over Our Instagram for Pi Day!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to take a deliciously dark journey down Fleet Street with Mia Pinero as she serves up some savory behind-the-scenes moments from the twisted world of Sweeney Todd on Broadway!

Today, on International Pi Day, Pinero is taking over BroadwayWorld's Instagram story. Tune in as she gives you a taste of the macabre magic behind the scenes before this chilling tale closes its doors on May 5th. 'There's a hole in the world like a great black pit, and it's filled with people who are filled with...' anticipation to see what Mia has in store! Don't miss out – follow along for a slice of the action!

About Mia

Mia Pinero is a New York City-based performer, currently in the ensemble of Sweeney Todd. She recently originated the role of Jo in Ken Ludwig's gender-swapped comedy, Lend Me a Soprano at the Alley Theatre. Before the pandemic, she made her Broadway debut as Maria while understudying in Ivo Van Hove's revival of West Side Story. Mia has performed at some of the most prestigious theaters across the country, including the Guthrie Theater, PlayMakers Repertory Company, Geva Theatre Center, and Paper Mill Playhouse, where she starred alongside Tony-nominee Carolee Carmello in Songs For a New World. Her concert credits include venues such as Lincoln Center, the Times Center, the Landmark Theater, and Feinstein's/ 54 Below where she made her solo debut performance in Growing Up: An Album Release Celebration in Concert!. On camera, Mia played Angelica in Law and Order: SVU, was featured on a CitiBank commercial where she got to eat BBQ chicken wings (a favorite), as well as being featured on The Today Show. Spring of 2022, she released her solo debut album, Growing Up, which is available on all streaming platforms. IG: @miapinero

About Sweeney Todd

Tony Award® winner Aaron Tveit stars in the title role with Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Mrs. Lovett through May 5 only. Directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street has been hailed as a New York Times Critic’s Pick, “a triumphant, must-see production” (Chicago Tribune), and “a riveting revival with big laughs, serious scares, and a thunderous 26-piece orchestra” (Entertainment Weekly).