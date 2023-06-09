Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Best Score and Orchestrations

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

What is a musical without its music? Just a play... and while plays are great too, nothing says Broadway quite like a new musical. A handful of composers and orchestrators were singled out this year for their outstaning contributions to this theatre season.

The Tony nominees for Best Score include: Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt (Almost Famous), Jeanine Tesori & David Lindsay-Abaire (Kimberly Akimbo), Helen Park & Max Vernon (KPOP), Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally (Shucked), and Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman (Some Like It Hot).

The Tony nominees for Best Orchestrations include: Bill Sherman & Dominic Fallacaro (& Juliet), John Clancy (Kimberly Akimbo), Jason Howland (Shucked), Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter (Some Like It Hot), and Daryl Waters & Sam Davis (New York, New York).

Below, watch as the nominees tell us all about how they made their shows sing. Plus, check out a full list of nominees and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

