Video: Meet The Cast of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING At Arena Stage

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater presents the Manhattan Theatre Club production of Jocelyn Bioh's, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. Meet the cast of the show as they try to describe the acclaimed play in three words. Watch the video!

Set in the pulsating heart of Harlem, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding unravels the complexities of cultural identity, assimilation, and the pursuit of the American dream within the African immigrant community. Follow the uproarious escapades of Maria, Bea, Miriam, Aminata, Ndidi, Jaja, and others as they navigate life and laughter in Jaja's bustling hair braiding salon. With humor as rich as its characters, this production weaves hilarious moments with profound insights, celebrating the indomitable spirit and interconnectedness that define us all.

Reuniting the creative team from Manhattan Theatre Club’s sold-out run, the production will be led by Tony-nominated director Whitney White (Jaja's African Hair Braiding), and feature the talents of three-time Tony-winning scenic designer David Zinn (Stereophonic), the first Black woman to win a Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Play Dede Ayite (Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Arena’s American Prophet), Tony-nominated lighting designer Jiyoun Chang (Stereophonic, Arena’s Ride the Cyclone), Tony-nominated original music and sound designer Justin Ellington (Jaja's African Hair Braiding), Tony-nominated projection designer Stefania Bulbarella (Jaja's African Hair Braiding), and 2024 Special Tony Award-winning hair and wig designer Nikiya Mathis (Jaja's African Hair Braiding). The cast will be announced at a later date.

A guaranteed community favorite and box-office hit, this production will have all the excitement of a world premiere, though already tested and well-adored. From special events like back-to-school hair braiding workshops to themed performances kicking off Howard University’s Homecoming, Arena Stage can’t wait to bring this production to the nation’s capital.

TICKETS:

The Tony Award-winning production will open shop September 6 – October 13, 2024, in Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater. Opening Night will be held on Thursday, September 12. To buy tickets, please visit arenastage.org/jajas.

Tickets are $45-95 plus applicable fees. Ticket prices and availability are subject to change. Arena Stage’s many savings programs include “pay your age” tickets for those aged 35 and under; military, first responder, and educator discounts; student discounts; and “Southwest Nights” for those living and working in the District’s Southwest neighborhood. To learn more, visit arenastage.org/savingsprograms.