Video: Meet Marissa Bode's Nessarose in WICKED Promo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Newcomer Marissa Bode is playing Nessarose in the upcoming two-part Wicked adaptation, and a newly released promo is shining a spotlight on the sister of Elphaba.

"Nessa is the daughter of the Governor of Munchkinland, who is overbearing and tries to do everything for her," Bode explains in the video. The relationship between the two sisters is important in the story, and Bode highlights the strong bond that they share.

In addition to being Elphaba's sister, Nessarose is also a student at Shiz University, which Bode says is "a really exciting time for her," adding that there "are so many parts of humanity within the story of Wicked" making it relatable for all viewers.

Also highlighted is Boq and Nessa's choreography in Dancing Through Life, a key number that serves as a significant moment in their friendship. Watch the new promo and check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview with Marissa Bode here.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.