Video: BROADWAY BARES: LICENSE TO STRIP Brings Dick Tracy to Life On Stage





Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has released video of "The Dick Tracy Show," one of the featured production numbers from Broadway Bares: License to Strip, which was presented on June 21, 2026, at Hammerstein Ballroom.

Inspired by the iconic comic strip detective, the number stars Khasan Brailsford as Dick Tracy opposite Chance Hoover as a glittering, gender-bending Breathless Mahoney. Choreographed by Julius Anthony Rubio, the routine combines comedy, dance, and acrobatics as Mahoney's flips, splits, and scene-stealing antics repeatedly threaten to derail Tracy's investigation.

The creative team for "The Dick Tracy Show" includes associate choreographer Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard; assistant choreographers Elias Alfau and Chance Hoover; Costume Designer Martín Lara Avila; assistant costume designers Emma Pollet and Ryan Wilbat; hair designers JoAnn Battat and Rose Eubanks; key makeup artist Mira Scirica; video designer Jason Lee Courson; and music editor Julius Anthony Rubio. The number was generously underwritten by Gavin Corcoran and Wil Rosario Ortiz.

More than 200 dancers performed in this year's Broadway Bares: License to Strip, an espionage-themed production that entertained two sold-out audiences while raising a record $2,534,428 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The total included a record-breaking $1,251,972 raised through the annual Stripathon online fundraiser led by the show's cast and crew.

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