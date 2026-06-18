Video: Mariska Hargitay Brings EVERY BRILLIANT THING to The Knicks Championship Parade

Every Brilliant Thing is a play in which its central character looks back at their life and the glimmers of hope that carried them through—all told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing that makes life worth living- for Every Brilliant Thing star, Mariska Hargitay one of those things is the New York Knicks.

The well-known Knicks superfan walked in the team's championship parade today, wearing a t-shirt repping her ongoing run in the one-person Broadway show. The shirt, which read, "Brilliant Thing #11: The Knicks," nods to Hargitay's Broadway gig and was custom made for her by the show's costume department.

The well-known superfan already brought her celebration to the stage last week, following the team's stunning comeback in the NBA Finals Game 4 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Watch reactions from Broadway and beyond as the New York Knicks win the NBA Finals.

The Law & Order star recently extended her run in Every Brilliant Thing, and will now perform an extra week of performances, through Sunday, July 5.

Written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan (People, Places and Things) with Jonny Donahoe, and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things; Wolf Hall), Every Brilliant Thing is a one-of-a-kind solo show that creates an electric, communal energy between performer and audience, no matter the venue. It has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes, including a hit production in London’s West End in 2025, which transferred to the Hudson Theatre on Broadway.