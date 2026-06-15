Videos: Broadway Celebrates the Knicks Win at ALADDIN, ROCKY HORROR & More

Broadway shows celebrated the Knicks win with several callouts and references over the weekend. See videos of how Aladdin, & Juliet, Death of a Salesman, The Rocky Horror Show, Chicago, Hamilton, and Maybe Happy Ending all joined in the celebration of the New York Knicks' victory in the NBA Finals.

Aladdin

Aladdin celebrated New York's champions during the show as Caleb Barnett, who currently stars as the Genie, pulled out a Knicks jersey instead of the iconic magic lamp.

& Juliet

At the curtain call, & Juliet star Gianna Harris wore a Knicks jersey over her costume, encouraging the audience to "roar for our champions."

Death of a Salesman

The cast of Death of a Salesman gathered in Nathan Lane's dressing room to watch the game. In a new video shared by Jonathan Cake, cast members, including Laurie Metcalf, Christopher Abbott and Ben Ahlers, can be seen watching the game. Glenn Close can also be seen watching the game with the cast.

Chicago

As previously reported, Rachel Schur, who currently stars as 'Roxie Hart,' read "Knicks in Five" off a newspaper during the "Roxie" monologue.

The Rocky Horror Show

During the opening number of "The Rocky Horror Show," dancers held up signs that read "Knicks in Five." Watch a clip of Juliette Lewis singing "Science Fiction, Double Feature" as the audience cheers for the Knicks.

Hamilton

As previously reported, Hamilton celebrated the victory with a special performance of "New York, New York" during their curtain call.

Maybe Happy Ending

During a scene in Maybe Happy Ending, Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt joked that they received a delivery from Jalen Brunson.