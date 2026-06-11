Video: EVERY BRILLIANT THING Star and Knicks Superfan Mariska Hargitay Celebrates Game 4 Win On Stage

Every Brilliant Thing is a play in which its central character looks back at their life and the glimmers of hope that carried them through—all told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing that makes life worth living.

For Every Brilliant Thing star, Mariska Hargitay one of those things is the New York Knicks. The well-known superfan brought her celebration to the stage tonight, after the team staged the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history in Game 4 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Check out Mariska on stage celebrating the team's big win with her Jalen Brunson jersey as the Knicks take a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals:

The Law & Order star recently extended her run in the play an extra week, through Sunday, July 5.

Written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan (People, Places and Things) with Jonny Donahoe, and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things; Wolf Hall), Every Brilliant Thing is a one-of-a-kind solo show that creates an electric, communal energy between performer and audience, no matter the venue. It has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes, including a hit production in London’s West End in 2025, which transferred to the Hudson Theatre on Broadway.