Video: Lonnie Ali & Richard Willis Talk Bringing Broadway-Bound ALI Musical to Chicago

Muhammad Ali's wife, Lonnie Ali, and producer Richard Willis sat down with CBS News Chicago to talk about bringing the Broadway-Bound musical to Chicago.

Said Lonnie Ali on why Chicago is the perfect city to host the world-premiere of the musical "Muhammad won the Golden Gloves here in Chicago. He came to Chicago and won that first award, that big thing for him... [a] milestone. The Golden Gloves and put him on the path to greatness and then he lived here for quite a bit of time, over on the south side of Chicago. Chicago has always been very dear to him. This is where his name was changed to Muhammad Ali from Cassius Clay and he really enjoyed being here. [Chicago] is really where he made his home for a long, long time. Four of his children, his first four children were born here."

From his early days as Cassius Clay, growing up with dreams of greatness, to his transformation into Muhammad Ali, the legendary boxer and humanitarian - ALI follows the pivotal moments, the triumphs, and the struggles of the man who was not only ‘The Greatest’ inside the ring, but also a fighter for justice and a beacon of hope outside of it. Experience the story that’s as vibrant and powerful as the man himself. With an original score blending jazz, classical, hip-hop, funk, soul and rock and roll, ALI is a tribute to a man who continues to inspire millions around the world.

ALI is written and directed by Clint Dyer, with original music by composer Teddy Abrams, with choreography by Rich + Tone Talauega, and co-lyricist/music producer Q-Tip.

The creative team for ALI also includes set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Jen Schriever, video/projections/media design by Tal Yarden and Gino Ricardo Green, sound design by Benjamin Grant and Kai Harada, orchestrations and arrangements by Teddy Abrams and Sean Mayes, associate director Asmeret Ghebremichael, music supervisor Sean Mayes, creative dramaturge Fred Carl, special boxing consultant and fight coordinator Michael “Silk” Olajide, Jr., and associate music producer emeritus Casey Benjamin.

ALI is produced by Richard Willis along with co-producers Brook T. Smith, David & Michelle Campbell, Ian Rupert, Jim and Kathy Mora, and TheTribecaWorkshop in collaboration with ABG Entertainment in partnership with Lonnie Ali.