Video: Lisa Dawn Cave, Victoria Bailey & Robert Fried Receive 2023 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

The award is given those who have demonstrated extraordinary achievement in theatre, but are not eligible in any of the established Tony Award categories.
POPULAR
Tony Awards Administration Committee presented the 2023 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to three outstanding contributors to the Broadway industry – production stage manager, Lisa Dawn Cave; Victoria Bailey, Executive Director, Theatre Development Fund; and theatrical accountant, Robert Fried.
Watch their acceptance speeches below!
The Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre were established in 1990 and are awarded annually to institutions, individuals and/or organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary achievement in theatre, but are not eligible in any of the established Tony Award categories.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You