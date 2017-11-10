Video: Lin-Manuel to Discuss Puerto Rico Relief on CBS This Sunday

Tony Award-winner, Lin-Manuel Miranda, will appear on CBS Sunday this week with the program following his ongoing efforts to re-build the island of Puerto Rico following the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

CBS News Correspondent, David Begnuad, tweeted out the news this afternoon along with a brief clip of his chat with the composer, tweeting, "This is what happens when a Broadway superstar plays a journalist - Coming up on @ CBSSunday we go with @ Lin_Manuel to Puerto Rico - see THE FAMILY home destroyed by Maria, his efforts to raise & donate millions of dollars, & more about the surprise that has everyone buzzing."

The visit comes after this week's announcement that the show will play Puerto Rico, starring Miranda himself in the title role. It will play a three-week run, January 8th through 27th, 2019, at Teatro UPR, the theater at the University of Puerto Rico's main campus in the Río Piedras section of San Juan.



"Bringing Hamilton: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL to Puerto Rico is a dream that I've had since we first opened at The Public Theater in 2015," said Lin-Manuel Miranda. "When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico, but also return again to the title role. In the aftermath of Maria we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever."

