Exclusive: Tony Nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Resurrects The Lady of the Lake at Joe's Pub

The Lady of the Lake has returned! Just last this week, Tony nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer brought back her delusionally delightful Spamalot character back to the stage.

Kritzer returned to her old stomping grounds with a brand new comedy pop-up show, fresh from the critically acclaimed revival of Monty Python’s Spamalot. The award-winning comedian has been a fixture on Broadway (Beetlejuice, Legally Blonde, Something Rotten) and TV (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Hazbin Hotel, New Amsterdam, Vinyl, Difficult People, Younger). Now, after years of madcap musical comedy creations on the Joe’s Pub stage, Kritzer has resurrected her latest character in an evening of sheer theatrical insanity.

Check out exclusive photos from inside the big night below and watch as she sings "Meadowlark" in this clip!

Photo Credit: Austin Ruffer