Video: Laura Benanti Performs Original Song 'Mama's A Liar' from Solo Show NOBODY CARES

As Broadwayworld previously reported, Laura Benanti's one-woman comedy show, Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, is now available exclusively now on Audible. Get a sneak peek of the show with a new clip of Benanti performing her original song 'Mama's A Liar' in the clip below!

As a precocious kid who took Broadway by storm at the age of 18, Laura Benanti spent her formative years playing grown-ups onstage, but it took her a while to figure out how to be one in real life. With her razor-sharp wit and unapologetic candor, Benanti shares her hard-won insights on topics like marriage, motherhood, perimenopause, female friendship, and making peace with the younger versions of ourselves. Whether you’re a mom juggling a million responsibilities, or just anyone trying to navigate the complexities of becoming a person that you’re proud of—prepare to laugh until you cry as Benanti skewers the societal expectations and double standards that so often leave us feeling like “nobody cares.”