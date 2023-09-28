Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the Season Two finale episode featuring the wildly talented and funny cast of the hit musical, “Kimberly Akimbo”; Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander and Nina White. The cast spills the tea on working alongside Broadway Legend Victoria Clark and why the show's beautiful message is resonating with not only critics but audiences as well!

Before closing out the episode with a fun game of “Victoria Clark Trivia”, the cast shares a compelling variety of survival jobs including Hardy being a server at seafood joint that served imitation crab meat, Hogan quitting the Century 21 department store after an argument with a rude customer, White who was a nanny for a wealthy family who demanded she make made change for a $5 bill and Iskander who worked in a medical office, even with a fear of blood!

Episode 76 opens with Jason and Samantha sharing a mic check reflecting on some of their favorite Season 2 episodes including chatting with Merrily We Roll Along’s Krystal Joy Brown, Sweet Magnolia actor Hunter Burke and hitting the red carpet of the 2023 Theatre World Awards! Lastly, the exclusive video can be found here on BroadwayWorld and an audio only version is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.