Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences

The cast also spills the tea on working with Broadway legend Victoria Clark in the Season 2 Finale of Survival Jobs: A Podcast.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening? Photo 3 Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening?
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 4 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!

Survival Jobs
Click Here for More on Survival Jobs

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the Season Two finale episode featuring the wildly talented and funny cast of the hit musical, “Kimberly Akimbo”; Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander and Nina White. The cast spills the tea on working alongside Broadway Legend Victoria Clark and why the show's beautiful message is resonating with not only critics but audiences as well! 

Before closing out the episode with a fun game of  “Victoria Clark Trivia”, the cast shares a compelling variety of survival jobs including Hardy being a server at seafood joint that served imitation crab meat, Hogan quitting  the Century 21 department store after an argument with a rude customer, White who was a nanny for a wealthy family who demanded she make made change for a $5 bill and Iskander who worked in a medical office, even with a fear of blood!  

Episode 76 opens with Jason and Samantha sharing a mic check reflecting on some of their favorite Season 2 episodes including chatting with Merrily We Roll Along’s Krystal Joy Brown, Sweet Magnolia actor Hunter Burke and hitting the red carpet of the 2023 Theatre World Awards! Lastly, the exclusive video can be found here on BroadwayWorld and an audio only version is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. 

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs







RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Photo
Video: Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award

Victoria Clark sat down on LIVE! With Kelly & Mark this morning to discuss her recent Tony win for Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway. Clark also looked back on her 2005 Tony win for Light in the Piazza, sharing that her son had accidentally broken the trophy. Watch the interview video now!

2
KIMBERLY AKIMBO on Broadway- A Complete Guide Photo
KIMBERLY AKIMBO on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway. Check out all the details!

3
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Photo
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys

In this video, Olivia Hardy and the company of Kimberly Akimbo celebrate an epic night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards.

4
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMB Photo
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast

in this video, watch as Kimberly Akimbo's Olivia Elease hardy checks in with more of her co-stars, Alli Mauzey and Tony Winner Victoria Clark, to ask the hard-hitting questions sent in by fans!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Kimberly Akimbo Life Tote Kimberly Akimbo Life Tote
Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Perspective Raglan Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Perspective Raglan
Kimberly Akimbo Logo Keychain Kimberly Akimbo Logo Keychain
Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Names Tee Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Names Tee

From This Author - Survival Jobs

Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with AudiencesVideo: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences
Video: Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGEVideo: Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show TalkbackExclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway DebutsListen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts

Videos

Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
WICKED

Recommended For You