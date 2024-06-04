Video: Juliana Canfield Talks Picking Back Up the Piano for STEREOPHONIC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Juliana Canfield, who has been nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in the play Stereophonic, appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the show and her first Tony nomination.

"I was totally losing my mind," she said of her nomination, one of 13 for the production, making it the most nominated play in Tony history.

"We did this play Off-Broadway and when we did it I thought 'Oh wow, what an incredible, challenging, artistic experience. And then the news came that we were going to Broadway, which was a total surprise...I'm just so proud. We put so much love into it and it really feels good to be recognized."

For the part, the producers asked Canfield if she knew any piano. She recalls telling the producers that she played the piano until she was 18, a fact that her mother quickly corrected.

"I was so confident that I played until I was 18 and I really didn't play until age 11."

Nevertheless, Canfield picked back up the instrument and plays in the production.

Watch the full interview!

Direct from its smash hit world premiere engagement at Playwrights Horizons, Stereophonic is directed by Daniel Aukin and dominated the “Best Theater of 2023” lists, with top rankings in The New York Times, New York Magazine, The Washington Post, Time Out New York, Town & Country, TheaterMania, Theaterly, and The Spectator.

The cast, reprising their highly lauded performances, will include Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Eli Gelb as Grover, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana, and Chris Stack as Simon.



Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. In Stereophonic, Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.



The Stereophonic creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Justin Craig (music director), and Gigi Buffington (voice, text, and dialect coach). Casting is by Alaine Alldaffer and Taylor Williams, CSA.