Video: Jonathan Groff Talks MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Barbra Streisand, and More!

Jonathan Groff stopped by The Tonight Show to talk about Merrily We Roll Along, how Barbra Streisand knows he exists, and more.

"There's something for all of us working on this show that feels super personal," he shared about working on Merrily. "Because it goes back to the beginning of the story at the end, and we end at 20 years old, we end with this energy that you have when you first move to New York and you're excited and full of dreams."

Groff also talked about the tribute he has to Barbra Streisand in his dressing room, a neon sign that reads "BAR bra."

"I made this sign in my dressing room, BAR bra, in honor of Barbra Streisand, I turned my dressing room into a bar," he shared. "We've had Sutton Foster and Patti LuPone and Glenn Close and a bottle of champagne back."

Groff went on to discuss how Streisand herself has yet to stop by, but he told a story about how Meryl Streep came and took a video to share with Streisand.

Check out the full interview in the above video!

Merrily We Roll Along stars Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, Merrily We Roll Along also features Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson.

The company currently includes Calvin James Davis, Max Rackenberg, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Ken Krugman, Corey Mach, Talia Simone Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG is directed by multi-Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman, features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.