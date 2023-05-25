Video: John Kander Accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Chita Rivera Awards

The awards were announced on May 22.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 1 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards
Annaleigh Ashford, SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Drama League Awards Photo 2 See the Full List of 2023 Drama League Award Winners!
Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83 Photo 3 Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83
Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 4 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award

Click Here for More on 2023 AWARDS SEASON

John Kander received the Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards this week. Watch a video of his acceptance speech below!

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present, and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.

Nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensemble in shows on Broadway and Off Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film, that opened in the 2022-2023 season. Nominations for the productions under consideration this season will be determined by the designated nominating committee. There are separate nominating committees for Broadway, Off Broadway and Film. There is also an awarding committee for Broadway, which determines the final nominations that are received from the Broadway nominations committee.

Check out the full list of winners here and our photos from the event here.

American composer John Kander (b. Kansas City, MO, March 18, 1927) is the musical partner of the songwriting team of Kander and Ebb, who together created at least sixteen Broadway shows, Flora the Red Menace (1965), Cabaret (1966), Chicago (1975), and Curtains (2007) among them. They also contributed material to fourteen films and television specials over their forty-year association. Independently John Kander supplied the scores to many films, including Something For Everyone (1970), Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), Places in the Heart (1984), and Billy Bathgate (1991).






Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Photos: Inside the 2023 New York Drama Critics Circle Awards Photo
Photos: Inside the 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards

The awards were presented during a private ceremony on Tuesday, May 22. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos here!

Pasadena Playhouse To Receive 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award Photo
Pasadena Playhouse To Receive 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced that based on the recommendation by the American Theatre Critics Association, Pasadena Playhouse, in Pasadena, California, will be the recipient of the 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award. The honor is accompanied by a grant of $25,000, made possible by City National Bank's generous support. 

Photos: Inside the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Photo
Photos: Inside the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards

The 2023 Chita Rivera Awards were presented on May 22, 2023 at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN, NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards

Winners for the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards were announced this evening. In keeping with the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards, nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensembles in shows on Broadway and Off Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film that opened during the 2022-2023 season.


More Hot Stories For You

This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 5/25/2023This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 5/25/2023
Listen: Elizabeth Stanley, Nikki Renée Daniels, and Lead RAGTIME Symphonic Recording from Boston PopsListen: Elizabeth Stanley, Nikki Renée Daniels, and Lead RAGTIME Symphonic Recording from Boston Pops
Celebrate National Tap Dance Day With Our Favorite Broadway Tap Numbers!Celebrate National Tap Dance Day With Our Favorite Broadway Tap Numbers!
Video: Santino Fontana Sings 'As Fast As I Can' From THE VIOLET HOURVideo: Santino Fontana Sings 'As Fast As I Can' From THE VIOLET HOUR

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season Video
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You