Photos: Inside the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards

The 2023 Chita Rivera Awards were presented on May 22, 2023 at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.
POPULAR
The 2023 Chita Rivera Awards were presented on May 22, 2023 at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!
The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.
Check out the full list of winners here.
The event featured appearances from theater Icon Chita Rivera, John Kander (Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient), Derek Hough (Dancing With the Stars), BroadwayHD, founded by Bonnie Comely and Stewart F. Lane (Ambassador for the Arts Award), Jared Grimes (Funny Girl), Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), Charlotte d’Amboise (Chicago), Jeffrey L. Page (1776), Andy Blankenbuehler (Only Gold), Susan Stroman (New York, New York), Robyn Hurder (A Beautiful Noise; The Neil Diamond Musical), J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Casey Nicholaw (Some Like It Hot), Kolton Krouse (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’), Jess LeProtto (A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical), Jacob Guzman (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’), Jennifer Weber (& Juliet), Clyde Alves (New York, New York), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’), Steven Hoggett (A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical), Peter John Chursin (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’), Dylis Croman (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’), Mattie Love (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’), Gaby Diaz (Only Gold), Ryan Steele (Only Gold), and many more.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley
Cast members of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Cast members of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
John Kander, Chita Rivera, Joe Lanteri
John Kander, Chita Rivera, Brian Stokes Mitchell
Ryan Steele, Gaby Diaz, Andy Blankenbuehler
Cast members of & JULIET
Alyssa Sarnoff, Charlotte d'Amboise
Cast members of Bob Fosse'S DANCIN'
Khori Petinaud
Cast members of NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Davide Torchio, Desmond Richardson
Cast members of SOME LIKE IT HOT
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You