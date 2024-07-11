Video: Joe Locke Recalls Patti LuPone Sending Him Flowers for SWEENEY TODD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Heartstopper star Joe Locke visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday during Kathryn Hahn's tenure as guest host for the show. The two appear together in the upcoming Marvel series Agatha All Along, also featuring Broadway veteran Patti LuPone.

In the interview, they discussed the new show and highlighted the many secrets they have had to keep under wraps throughout its development.

"I want to talk about it [because] there are so many cool things that happen in the show...I'm glad it's coming out now because I'm not sure I could have kept them much longer," Locke admitted.

They also addressed Locke's Broadway debut in Sweeney Todd earlier this year, and he revealed that LuPone sent him flowers for his opening night.

"All that [the card] said was 'Joe, be present, breathe, and have fun. Love, Patti," the actor told Hahn, before adding that it was a "pinch me" moment and that he kept the note on his dressing room mirror. LuPone previously appeared in the 2005 revival of Stephen Sondheim's landmark musical.

Agatha All Along will hit Disney+ on September 18, 2024. Watch the interview now!

Locke is best known for his role as Charlie Spring in Netflix’s Heartstopper, an adaptation of the webcomic and graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman. He made his professional stage debut in The Donmar Warehouse’s production of Dawn King’s The Trials in 2022, for which he won the Best Professional Debut Award at the What’s On Stage Awards. Season 3 of Heartstopper debuts on Netflix on October 3.