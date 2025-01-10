Video: Jinkx Monsoon Stars in SKETCHY QUEENS Season 2 Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WOW Presents Plus has revealed the trailer for the second season of hit comedy show, Sketchy Queens, and confirmed January 27th as its global premiere date. The series sees the only two-time winner of Drag Race and the reigning Queen of All Queens, Jinkx Monsoon, showcase a whole new collection of wild characters alongside her comedy partner Liam Krug and some special guest stars.

The SVOD has also commissioned a brand-new series, HELLO, HELLO, HELLO: Road To RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 which is fronted by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 6 winner, Kyran Thrax and also set to air on January 27th on the WOW Presents Plus.

Season two of Sketchy Queens brings audiences more hilarious and kooky characters from the creative minds of Jinkx Monsoon and Liam Krug, and sees the duo reprise their iconic roles as Winderly Landchime & Bethany Christmas who are now testing the boundaries of their friendship. Extra special guest stars include Elaine Carroll, Brandon Rogers, and Michael Vegas, as well as Drag Race superstars Angeria Paris VanMichaels and Salina EsTitties. This new season also features the first animated sketch in the series, guest starring the voice of legendary voice actor Richard Horvitz.

Shooting on the ground at DragCon UK over the course of the two-day event, HELLO, HELLO, HELLO: Road To RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 sees newly crowned Drag Race superstar Kyran Thrax sit down with each of the queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 (currently airing on WOW Presents Plus) to discuss their journey making it on screen. From watching back their audition tapes and discussing life before the show, to how it felt walking onto the iconic set for the first time, the queens delve into their time on the season, detailing the ups, downs, standout moments and what it means to be a Ru Girl.

Sketchy Queens and HELLO, HELLO, HELLO: Road To RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 will premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus worldwide, joining an extensive catalogue of original programming including World of Wonder-produced documentary films, licensed content and the entire international Drag Race franchise.