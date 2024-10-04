Video: Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme Perform Holiday Parody of 'Big Spender'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stars of stage and screen Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme have just released the full performance of "Smart Spender" from "The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show" 2023 tour--a genius Christmas parody of "Big Spender" from Sweet Charity. The video drop is part of a countdown to the 2024 tour of "The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show" kicking off on Nov. 7th.

Complete with Fosse-inspired choreography and a holiday shopping twist, Jinkx & DeLa continue to take bold swings with their holiday show tours, now in its 7th year. The performance is especially fitting as Jinkx says she'd love to one day take on the role of Charity Hope Valentine on Broadway one day.

Directed and produced by BenDeLaCreme, the 33-city tour will play 38 shows across the U.S. and Canada from November 7 - December 29 in major theaters. This year’s holiday tour expands into new U.S. cities for the first time including Las Vegas, and notably the south in New Orleans, Houston, Charlotte, and Orlando. Tickets are on sale now.

Throughout the show’s 7-year history, Jinkx and DeLa have traveled through time a la ‘A Christmas Carol’ with a wacky multiversal twist, defeated AI overlords trying to replace them, battled it out to define the meaning of Christmas, got trapped in a meta world of their own creation through the lens of a Faustian nightmare, and explored post-Pandemic depression via a talking peppermint candy puppet. And that’s just a few of the show’s past plotlines. While there's no guessing as to what wild and unexpected directions this year's show will take audiences, fans can expect another year of over-the-top camp spectacle, side-splitting gags, brand new songs, heartfelt storytelling, thrilling dance numbers, and iconic costumes. Join the sugary, terminally delightful DeLa and the spicy bombastic Jinkx for an evening The New York Times says is “sure to lift your spirits and make you howl with laughter.”

This marks the dynamic duo’s 6th live holiday show production, following the massive success of five previous holiday tours, and a cult-classic holiday film (The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special in 2020). Since its inception, BenDeLaCreme and Monsoon have written a new holiday show every year and are the sole writers of the production--a major achievement for two drag artists who tour at this scale. With BenDeLaCreme in the producer and director’s chairs, the show is entirely helmed by the queens themselves, and has proven to be a “winter-time staple” (ELLE) that continues to get even bigger each year.

2024 Tour Dates:

November 7 - PREVIEW - Charlotte, NC (Booth Playhouse)

November 8 - PREVIEW - Charlotte, NC (Booth Playhouse)

November 10 - Durham, NC (DPAC)

November 11 - Atlanta, GA (Atlanta Symphony Hall)

November 13 - Orlando, FL (Dr. Phillips Center - Steinmetz Hall)

November 14 - Clearwater, FL (Ruth Eckerd Hall)

November 17 - New Orleans, LA (Orpheum Theater)

November 18 - Houston, TX (Bayou Music Center)

November 19 - Austin, TX (Long Center)

November 20 - Dallas, TX (Majestic Theatre)

November 23 - Indianapolis, IN (Murat Theatre at Old National Center)

November 24 - Cincinnati, OH (Taft Theatre)

November 25 - Detroit, MI (Masonic Cathedral Theatre)

November 26 - Toronto, ON (Meridian Hall)

November 28 - Montreal, QC (L’Olympia)

November 29 - Albany, NY (The Egg)

November 30 - Washington, DC (Lincoln Theatre)

December 1 - Philadelphia, PA (Academy of Music)

December 2 - Boston, MA (Wang Theatre at Boch Centre)

December 5 - Brooklyn, NY (Kings Theatre)

December 6 - Cleveland, OH (Playhouse Square)

December 7 - Louisville, KY (Brown Theatre at Kentucky Performing Arts)

December 8 - Chicago, IL (Auditorium Theatre)

December 11 - Minneapolis, MN (Pantages Theatre)

December 12 - Kansas City, MO (The Midland Theatre)

December 13 - Denver, CO (Paramount Theatre)

December 15 - Las Vegas, NV (The Theater at Virgin Hotels)

December 16 - Los Angeles, CA (Dolby Theatre)

December 17 - San Diego, CA (Balboa Theatre)

December 18 - San Francisco, CA (The Warfield)

December 19 - San Francisco, CA (The Warfield)

December 21 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 22 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 23 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 24 - MATINEE - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 27 - Spokane, WA (First Interstate Center for the Arts)

December 28 - Vancouver, BC (Queen Elizabeth Theatre)

December 29 - Portland, OR (Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall)

Photo credit: Santiago Felipe