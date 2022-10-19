Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Jennifer Holliday Celebrates 62nd Birthday With a Song

"Grateful to God for another year," she writes. "Thanks to each and every one of you. I love all of you."

Oct. 19, 2022  

Jennifer Holliday took to Twitter to celebrate her 62nd birthday with a song.

The video features Holliday singing a song about her birthday, featuring music and lyrics by BRAYLA, with background vocals arranged and performed by REIGN and BRAYLA.

Check out the video below!

Holliday's show-stopping, heart-wrenching performance of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" in the hit musical "Dreamgirls" made her a household name and introduced her big, soulful voice to the world. Her portrayal of Effie Melody White, a role she co-created, earned her a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, a Drama Desk Award, a Theatre World Award and a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Performance.

Holliday has also been seen on Broadway in the musicals "Your Arms Too Short to Box With God," "Grease" as Teen Angel, "Chicago" as Matron "Mama" Morton and, most recently, as Shug Avery in the Tony-winning revival of "The Color Purple."

A recording artist with seven studio albums to her name, Holliday earned a second Grammy Award in 1985 for Best Inspirational Performance, Gospel. In July, fans saw the power of her spiritual performance when she sang the hymn "Only What You Do for Christ Will Last" and "Take My Hand, Precious Lord" to honor late Congressman John Lewis at his funeral service.


