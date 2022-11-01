Video: Jason Robert Brown Honors Hal Prince and Alfred Uhry on Opening Night of PARADE At City Center Encores!

Click Here for More on Parade

New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden.

The musical opened with a gala performance this evening. The show concluded its curtain call with a few words from composer and conductor Jason Robert Brown.

As the show celebrates its first major New York production in over a decade, Brown took the moment to pay homage to his collaborator book writer Alfred Uhry and famed director Harold Prince, who mounted the original production of the musical in 1998.

Parade runs through November 6, 2022 at City Center.

Go inside tonight's curtain call here:

Jason Robert Brown thanks Alfred Uhry and Hal Prince after a standing ovation on our opening night performance. #ParadeNYCC pic.twitter.com/VfYXhxKVKr - New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) November 2, 2022

Funds raised by all seven performances will allow City Center to continue to provide access to the performing arts by subsidizing education programs and affordable tickets throughout the year.

Jason Robert Brown (music and lyrics) and Alfred Uhry (book) both won Tony Awards for their juxtaposition of brutal historical detail with hauntingly pastoral lyricism in this musical interpretation of the 1913 trial of Jewish factory manager Leo Frank in Marietta, Georgia.