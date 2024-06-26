Video: Jane Lynch Tells Martin Short That She 'Despises' Backstage Visits

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jane Lynch stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday during Martin Short's weeklong tenure as guest host. The duo swapped stories about working together on Only Murders in the Building, and Lynch also talked about some of her other work including Best in Show and her stint as Mrs. Rosie Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway.

"I love it," Lynch told Short about performing on Broadway and that she would "absolutely" do it again, despite the difficulties of performing 8 shows a week.

She went on to say that she "despises" backstage visits from others and doesn't do them when she visits shows as an audience member. Short agreed, particularly if the visitor is an actor themselves and yet is unable to pay a compliment, even as a lie. Because Funny Girl opened during COVID-19, Lynch clarified that there were no backstage visits for that show.

She also teased what audiences can expect from the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, which premieres on August 27. Lynch will be appearing in the upcoming season, which will again follow the central trio- played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez- as they attempt to uncover the apparent murder of Lynch's character Sazz Pataki, who was found dead in the finale of the third season.

Watch the full interview!

Lynch is a five-time Emmy award winner for her many television projects including Glee, Hollywood Game Night, Dropping the Soap, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Other television credits include Manifesto, Space Force, Only Murders in the Building, Criminal Minds, The Good Fight, Portlandia, Angel From Hell, Party Down, Lovespring International, Two and a Half Men, and The L Word. She made her Broadway debut in Annie in 2013 and was recently seen alongside Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.