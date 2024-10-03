Video: Jake Shears Talks Working With Elton John on TAMMY FAYE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jake Shears stopped by LIVE with Kelly and Mark to discuss his latest project, Tammy Faye, based on the life and career of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. The musician has written the lyrics for the new musical, which begins previews on Broadway this month following a London run.

On the songs, he collaborated with the iconic Elton John. "The music is a perfect meld of mine and Elton's sensibilities together," said Shears. The two have worked together before and Shears says John is "like a father" to him.

"We've been friends for a couple of decades and we've worked on this show for over a decade," Shears explained. "Writing with him is special...I'll bring him the lyrics, he shuffles through, figures out what he wants to work on [and] sends me out of the room or his eyesight. And then I sit there and listen to him start to make a structure." Watch the interview now!

The Almeida Theatre production of TAMMY FAYE will begin preview performances on October 19th and will officially open on November 14th, 2024 at the newly refurbished Palace Theater.

The cast features Two-time Olivier Award-winner Katie Brayben as Tammy Faye Bakker, Two-time Tony Award-winner Christian Borle as Jim Bakker, and Two-time Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris as Jerry Falwell.

ABOUT TAMMY FAYE

The story of a traveling preacher’s wife who beamed into homes with a message of hope… and stole the country’s heart.

It's the 1970s, and for the very first time, satellites are bringing cable television into American homes. As families gather in their living rooms, young preacher Jim Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye hit the airwaves to build a nationwide congregation and put the fun back in faith.

But while Tammy dazzles on screen, rivals plot behind the scenes, jealous of her popularity and threatened by her determination to lead with love.

Wrapped in a joyful and deliriously fun score that could only come from Elton John, TAMMY FAYE shines a sparkling light on the generous, loving, often lonely soul behind the illustrious lashes. Reprising her Olivier Award-winning West End performance, Katie Brayben will star as Tammy Faye Bakker, joined by Two-time Tony Award-winner Christian Borle as Jim Bakker and Two-time Tony Award-winner Michael Cerverisas Rev. Jerry Falwell.