Video: Itamar Moses Premieres New Film IDEA

Itamar Moses, 2024 Drama Desk Award winner for Dead Outlaw, premieres his latest piece, the film IDEA, on YouTube. Known for his remarkable storytelling and profound exploration of human experiences, Moses continues to captivate audiences with this compelling new piece.

IDEA follows the journey of a graduate student tasked with advising undergraduates on personal essays. As the student navigates the complexities of mentorship, the film delves into the perils and limitations inherent in such roles. This narrative further explores themes from Moses' recently acclaimed play, The Ally, offering a fresh and thought-provoking perspective.

Directed by Michelle Tattenbaum, IDEA promises to be a unique and immersive experience, utilizing Zoom-a tool emblematic of the COVID era-to tell its story. Tattenbaum's vision masterfully brings Moses' intricate writing to life, using the seeming constraint of video conferencing to enhance the film's immediacy, naturalism, and emotional resonance.

Itamar Moses, celebrated for his works such as The Band's Visit and Nobody Loves You, has once again pushed the boundaries of conventional storytelling with IDEA.

IDEA is available for streaming on YouTube. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the latest creation from one of today's most acclaimed voices in theater and film.