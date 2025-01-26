Video: Idina Menzel Thinks REDWOOD Can Bring Audiences Closer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Previews have just begun for Redwood on Broadway and Idina Menzel is excited for New York audiences to see the new musical.

"It's something I feel in my heart that the world should see. We're at this very tumultuous complicated time in our world and I think it's something we all need. We need a little healing right now," she told Tracy Smith on CBS Sunday Morning. "Hopefully the roots of the redwoods can bring us closer together in this time that's so frought with pain."

Redwood is a transportive new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.