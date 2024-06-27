Video: 'I Will Prevail' from German-Language Premiere of Frank Wildhorn's WONDERLAND

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at a new music video for the German-language premiere of Wonderland. The musical's writing team includes Frank Wildhorn (music), Jack Murphy (lyrics), and Jennifer Paulson-Lee & Gabriel Barre (book). The production is set to make its German-language premiere at the Großer Saal Musiktheater in Linz starting September 7, 2024.

Wonderland tells the compelling story of Alice, a woman navigating the challenges of a failed marriage, motherhood, and her advertising career. Overwhelmed by life's pressures, Alice finds herself in a fantastical dream where she teams up with Lewis Carroll's iconic Alice from Alice in Wonderland.

As reality and fantasy intertwine, Alice encounters a host of eccentric characters, including the Latino-flavored Cheshire Cat El Gato, the quirky Queen of Hearts, and the Mad Hatter. Through her incredible journey in Wonderland, Alice ultimately rediscovers her belief in love.

The production is Directed by Christoph Drewitz, with choreography by David Hartland, and features musical direction by Tom Bitterlich.

The creative team also includes Set Design by Andrew D. Edwards, costumes by Adam Nee, and lighting by Michael Grundner.

Wonderland will be performed in German, with both German and English surtitles. The musical is translated by Wolfgang Adenberg. Adenberg's previous translations include Love Never Dies, Rent, Parade, Titanic, Songs for A New World, and The Last Five Years.