Video: Huey Lewis On the History of The Power Of Love

The power of love is a curious thing! Huey Lewis finds himself in a position not many rockstars have ever been in: one of his most famous tracks is featured in not only one, but two hit Broadway musicals. 'The Power of Love' is currently being performed in Back to the Future and The Heart of Rock and Roll on Broadway!

That's not the only fun fact about the 1985 hit song. Many people think that Huey Lewis & The News' 'The Power of Love' was written for the original motion picture Back to the Future. Huey Lewis himself is here to set the record straight!

"What you may not have known is that Chris and I were actually working on the song before we were approached by Steven Speilberg...I [didn't] fancy writing a song called 'Back to the Future,'" Lewis explained. "I went home, finished the song with Chris, we sent it down, and they loved it!"

About The Heart of Rock and Roll

Set in 1987 and jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like “Do You Believe in Love,” “Hip to Be Square,” and “If This Is It,” The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures—Bobby, a rock and roller who’s traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss Cassandra who’s always put the family business first. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it’ll take “The Power of Love” and a little help from their friends to figure out what kind of life they really want.

The production features a book by Jonathan A. Abrams and story by Tyler Mitchell and Jonathan A. Abrams. Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations is by Brian Usifer, musical direction by Will Van Dyke, choreography by Lorin Latarro and The Heart of Rock and Roll will be directed by Gordon Greenberg.

The Heart of Rock and Roll is produced by Hunter Arnold, Tyler Mitchell and Kayla Greenspan. Co producers are Chuck Schwab, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, Brad Freeman, Whitney KielyMoehle, Nederlander Presentations, Stephens Brothers Productions, Gary & Marcia Nelson, Michael Wilsey Family, Mickey Gooch Jr, HLX Invest Co., Dagley Pottruck Productions, Primary Wave Music, Ken Siebel, Badlamp Productions and Will Meldman.

About Back to the Future

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Back to the Future is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin.