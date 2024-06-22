Photos: Carson Kressley and Douglas Carter Beane Visit THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Carson Kressley and Douglas Carter Beane visited the James Earl Jones Theatre to catch one of the final performances of THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL.

Check out photos below!

The Heart of Rock and Roll will play its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, June 23rd at 3pm. At the time of closing, the show will have played 24 previews and 72 performances.

The Heart of Rock and Roll, the new musical inspired by the iconic songs of Huey Lewis and The News, features Corey Cott, McKenzie Kurtz, Josh Breckenridge, F. Michael Haynie, Zoe Jensen, Tamika Lawrence, Raymond J. Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Orville Mendoza, Billy Harrigan Tighe, and John Dossett.