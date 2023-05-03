Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Video: How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season

Some Like It Hot is running on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre.

May. 03, 2023  

Video: How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season Just yesterday, Some Like it Hot became the most Tony-nominated show of the 2022-23 Broadway season. Just one of the 13 reasons that it's heating up Broadway is its sensational score, which was written by two of Broadway's favorite composers, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

How did their Tony-nominated songs come to be?

"Sugar's first song is called 'A Darker Shade of Blue', which is this great Ellingtonian title," explained Shaiman. "It sounds like it is right out of Duke Ellington's [catalog]"

"I always carry around a little black notebook," continued Wittman. "If something comes to me throughout the day, I will write it down... I kept trying to figure out what this song title would be that would sound like Duke Ellington or Billy Strayhorn. I went to replace the backspalsh in my kitchen and I was looking for new tile and said, 'Don't you have a darker shade of blue?'"

"You never know where [the inspiration] is gonna come from," Shaiman added.

You can hum along to the music of Some Like It Hot now! Just last month, Concord Theatricals Recordings released Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) on streaming and digital platforms worldwide, with CD and vinyl now available for preorder.

Below, watch as the pair chats more with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about the score and teases what's to come at their upcoming show at 54 Below, Some Like It Cut- Trunk Songs from Some Like It Hot.






BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

Richard Ridge is the lead correspondent for BroadwayWorld, where he is the host of "Backstage with Richard Ridge."


