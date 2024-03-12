Video: Go Inside the Survival Jobs Season 3 Launch Party

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just last week, Survival Jobs, the beloved podcast known for its insightful conversations with Broadway's brightest talents, kicked off its highly anticipated third season with a dazzling launch party at BEA in Midtown Manhattan.

Among the illustrious attendees were Broadway favorites Robin de Jesus, Krystal Joy Brown, Apollo Levine, Maria Bilbao, Sherz Aletaha, Morgan Higgins, Natalie Grace Ortega, Talia Robinson and Chris Cafero among many others who graced the red carpet with their presence, exchanging warm greetings and sharing anecdotes from their illustrious careers.

Joining the festivities were esteemed producers Tom and Michael D'Angora, Matt Gould, Julie Boardman, Greg Noble, Nzinga Williams, Patrick Catullo and Jacob Stuckleman among other luminaries from the Broadway community.

Go inside the the big night in this video and check out photos from the red carpet here. Plus, watch the premiere episode of the new season featuring special guest Jonathan Bennett, and be sure to tune in on Thursdays for new episodes!