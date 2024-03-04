Photos: Survival Jobs Podcast Celebrates Season Three with Star-Studded Launch Party

The new season of Survival Jobs will launch Thursday, March 7, 2024.

By: Mar. 04, 2024
Survival Jobs
Survival Jobs, the beloved podcast known for its insightful conversations with Broadway's brightest talents, kicked off its highly anticipated third season with a dazzling launch party last night at BEA in Midtown Manhattan. BroadwayWorld had the exclusive privilege of attending the star-studded event, where co-hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo welcomed a plethora of past, present, and future guests.

Among the illustrious attendees were Broadway favorites Robin de Jesus (Netflix’s "Tick, Tick, Boom!" & "The Boys in the Band"), Krystal Joy Brown ("Merrily We Roll Along", "Hamilton"),  Apollo Levine ("MJ"), Maria Bilboa ("Sweeney Todd"), Shiraz Aletah ("Merrily We Roll Along"), Morgan Higgins ("Bad Cinderella),  Natalie Grace Ortega ("Wicked"), Talia Robinson ("Merrily We Roll Along") and Chris Cafero (Netflix's "Inventing Anna") among many others who graced the red carpet with their presence, exchanging warm greetings and sharing anecdotes from their illustrious careers.

Joining the festivities were esteemed producers Tom and Michael D'Angora, Matt Gould, Julie Boardman, Greg Noble, Nzinga Williams, Patrick Catullo  and Jacob Stuckleman among other luminaries from the Broadway community.

With the air abuzz with excitement and camaraderie, guests enjoyed an evening filled with laughter, networking, and celebration, setting the stage for an unforgettable season ahead.

Season Three of Survival Jobs promises to deliver even more engaging conversations and behind-the-scenes insights, with an impressive lineup of guests scheduled to appear. Tune in on Thursday, March 7th, as the podcast launches Season Three with none other than the iconic Jonathan Bennett ("Spamalot", "Mean Girls" film)!

For exclusive glimpses from the launch party and updates on Season Three, be sure to follow Survival Jobs on social media and visit BroadwayWorld for all the latest news and episodes.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Patrick Catullo

Patrick Catullo

Samantha Tuozzolo, Patrick Catullo

Maria Bilbao

Maria Bilbao

Jacob Stuckelman

Jacob Stuckleman

Matt Gould, Greg Noblie

Matt Gould, Greg Nobile

Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora

Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora

Morgan Higgins

Morgan Higgins

Talia Robinson, Sherz Aletaha

Talia Robinson, Sherz Aletaha

Robin de Jesus

Robin de Jesus

Nzinga Williams

Nzinga Williams

Keith White

Keith White

Natalie Grace Ortega, Chris Cafero

Natalie Grace Ortega, Chris Cafero

Samantha Tuozzolo, Jason A. Coombs

Samantha Tuozzolo, Jason A. Coombs

Apollo Levine

Apollo Levine

Tara Llewellyn

Tara Llewellyn

Julie Boardman

Julie Boardman

Krystal Joy Brown

Allison Siko

Allison Siko

Samantha Tuozzolo, Jason A. Coombs and guests of SURVIVAL JOBS



