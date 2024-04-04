Video: Robert Bannon Shares How He Juggles a Hit Podcast and Working As a 5th Grade Teacher

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Survival Jobs”, the acclaimed podcast hosted by Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, are excited to announce the release of Episode 86, featuring the versatile vocalist, actor, and podcast entertainment host, Robert Bannon. In this hilarious episode, Bannon joins the hosts to discuss his latest venture: exclusive roundtable episodes airing every Friday on BroadwayWorld.

Listeners will gain insight into Bannon’s remarkable balancing act, as he navigates his role as a full-time fifth-grade teacher while engaging in captivating interviews with renowned entertainers for his podcast, also streaming on the Broadway Podcast Network. From sharing the stage with icons like Patti LaBelle to his triumphant return to music and performance after a hiatus, Bannon’s journey is both inspiring and enlightening.

The episode kicks off with Jason and Samantha’s lively discussion on the hit Broadway revival of The Who’s Tommy, currently captivating audiences at the Nederlander Theater. Audiences are encouraged to secure their tickets for this unforgettable adaptation!

Lastly, the exclusive video interview with Robert Bannon can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.