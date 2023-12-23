Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA

Tennessee Williams's timeless masterpiece, The Night of the Iguana is back onstage in NYC! Under the direction of Tony Award nominee, Emily Mann, this production will run through February 25, 2024 at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center. BroadwayWorld was on hand for opening night and we're taking you inside the big day!

The Night of the Iguana stars Emmy Nominee Tim Daly, Tony Award - Winner Daphne Rubin-Vega, Drama Desk nominee Lea DeLaria, Tony nominee Austin Pendleton, and Jean Lichty.

In Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana, a defrocked clergyman encounters inside disturbances amid outside disturbances during one stormy night at the Costa Verde Hotel in Acapulco as the world prepares for World War II. After four women of different ages and backgrounds, along with a 97-year-old poet, engage in the clergyman's spiritual struggles, their lives leap dramatically forward. And the catalytic, defrocked clergyman survives the night.