Video: From Liza to Frank... A History of 'New York, New York'

New York, New York is running on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

Apr. 29, 2023  

Earlier this week, Broadway celebrated the opening of the final musical of the 2022-23 season, New York, New York. Inspired by the 1977 Martin Scorsese film of the same name, the musical (of course) includes the theme that has become an anthem of this great city.

Written by Broadway composers John Kander and Fred Ebb for the star of the film, Liza Minnelli, the song later became a standard for Frank Sintra. Sinatra performed "New York, New York" during a string of performance at Radio City Music Hall the following year and it was recorded for his "Trilogy: Past Present Future" album in 1980. Sinatra would go on to perform duet versions with Minnelli and Tony Bennett.

Composers John Kander and Fred Ebb perform "New York, New York":

Liza Minnelli performs the theme in the 1977 film:

Liza gives one of her most memorable live performances of "New York, New York" from Giants Stadium in 1986:

Liza perfroms the song live at Radio City Music Hall in 1992:

Liza famously performs at Shea Stadium immediately following the 9/11 attacks:

Frank Sinatra sings "New York, New York" as a part of his Sinatra: The Man and His Music special:

Lady Gaga tributes Sinatra as a part of the Sinatra 100 All-Star Grammy Concert in 2015:

Anna Uzele sings the anthem with the Broadway orchestara on Good Morning America:

April 29, 2023

Earlier this week, Broadway celebrated the opening of the final musical of the 2022-23 season, New York, New York. Inspired by the 1977 Martin Scorsese film of the same name, the musical (of course) includes the theme that has become an anthem of this great city.
