Video: First Look at DRAG RACE Taking on WIGLOOSE! as Season 15 Rusical

Tonight, the remaining contestants on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 will compete in the annual Rusical! This season, the Rusical is titled "Wigloose!," a takeoff on the classic musical Footloose.

Reflecting what is currently happening in our country, Wigloose! is set in the small town of West Bumtuck where drag has been outlawed so an underground alliance forms to try and defeat the bigots.

Tune into the full episode tonight at 8:00 p.m. on MTV to hear the queens discuss how anti-drag legislation is impacting their community.

In response to these threats and censorship against drag performers, World of Wonder created the first-ever Drag Defense Fund with a donation from MTV and "RuPaul's Drag Race." The newly created fund supports the ACLU's work to defend and ensure LGBTQ+ rights.

Tune in to MTV tonight at 8pm to watch Anetra, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Salina EsTitties, and Sasha Colby take on the Season 15 Rusical challenge.

Ahead of tonight's episode, catch up on past Rusicals here with our complete guide, including Moulin Ru!, Kardashian the Musical, Cher: The Unauthorized Rusical, and more!

While the new episode features the remaining six Queens, BroadwayWorld caught up with Marcia Marcia Marcia, who was unfortunately sent home from the competition last week. Marcia has been seen in the Broadway and Off-Broadway productions of Kinky Boots, as well as the national tour of Hello, Dolly! Read about how her theatrical background prepared her for the competition here.

The Rusical episode of RuPaul's Drag Race airs tonight, March 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET on MTV. Watch a sneak peek of the episode here:



