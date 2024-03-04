Video: Jinkx Monsoon Sings Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's monsoon season on Broadway! As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Jinkx Monsoon will soon make a return to the New York City stage, taking on the role of Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors. This news comes following an equally exciting announcment earlier this year that Monsoon will also return to the role of Matron 'Mama' Morton in Chicago this summer, playing 20 performances only.

Jinkx made her Broadway debut in the role of “Matron ‘Mama' Morton” on Monday, January 16, 2023, making history by becoming the first drag queen to play the role on Broadway. Jinkx broke box office records and played to standing room only crowds at the Ambassador Theatre during her first run in the show as “Mama” in 2023.

To celebrate the news (x2) we've rounded up just a few of our favorite Broadway-adjacent Jinkx performances!

Jinkx impersonates Judy Garand in The Snatch Game on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars:

Jinkx sings "The Ladies Who Lunch" from Company at the GLAAD Awards:

Jinkx performs "The Last Midnight" from Into the Woods at Broadway Sessions:

Jinkx performs "When You're Good to Mama" from Chicago at the Drag Race finale:

Jinkx sings "I Dreamed a Dream" from Les Miserables as Little Edie from Grey Gardens:

Jinkx duets with Alaska on "Bosom Buddies" from Mame:

Jinkx is joined by Michelle Visage to sing "Class" from Chicago:

Jinkx Monsoon is a two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner, Broadway breakout star, and soon to be villain on the beloved British sci-fi series Doctor Who coming to Disney+ in 2024. She won a Gregory Award for her portrayal of Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and a the MAC Award for her show The Ginger Snapped.

You can catch her off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors starting April 2 and on Broadway in Chicago June 27 through Friday, July 12, 2024.