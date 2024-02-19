Video: Watch DRAG RACE's 'The Sound of Rusic' Season 16 Rusical With Melissa McCarthy & HAIRSPRAY Director Adam Shankman

On last week's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, the hills were alive with the "Sound of Rusic."

The series' annual "Rusical" was a parody of The Sound of Music, directed by Hairspray movie director Adam Shankman.

The musical performance followed three girl groups – Mother Superior & the Bad Habits, the Family Von Snapps, and reigning champions the Baroness Bronn & her Baronettes – all vying to win the Salzburger Rusic Music Singing Competition Festival.

When Mariah gets rejected from performing with the Bad Habits, she joins the Family Von Snapps underdogs to win the competition. Watch the full performance below, complete with narration by Melissa McCarthy and a "You Can't Stop the Beat"-style finale.

The Rusical features remaining queens Dawn, Megami, Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Plasma, Q, Sapphira Cristál, and Xunami Muse.

Watch new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race every Friday on MTV at 8:00 pm.

Watch the Rusical here:



