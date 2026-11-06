Video: Jeff Hiller is Bringing Humor and Heart to THE EXHIBITIONIST

Emmy Award-winning actor, comedian, and author Jeff Hiller joins Robert Bannon for an exclusive BroadwayWorld conversation!



Best known for his beloved portrayal of Joel on HBO's Somebody Somewhere, Hiller is bringing his signature humor and heart back to the New York stage in THE EXHIBITIONIST, a new one-man play by James Hindman, running November 9–21 at SoHo Playhouse.



We talk about his exciting return to the stage, his unforgettable Emmy win for Somebody Somewhere, his acclaimed memoir Actress of a Certain Age: My Twenty-Year Trail to Overnight Success, and the journey that has taken him from New York's improv and theater scene to award-winning television success. Plus, we discuss his love of storytelling, what's next in his career, and so much more!



From Broadway to Hollywood and back again, Jeff Hiller proves that sometimes the most exciting chapters come when you least expect them.