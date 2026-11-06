When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
Video: Watch Teri Hatcher In THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA West End Trailer
The musical, based on the film and bestselling novel, is now in its third year on the West End.
Watch the 2026 trailer for The Devil Wears Prada West End musical as it enters its third year in London. The production now stars Teri Hatcher, the Golden Globe Award-winning actor known for Desperate Housewives, as Runway magazine editor Miranda Priestly.
The musical is based on the blockbuster film and the bestselling novel of the same name, with music by Elton John.
New cast members also include Matt Henry, MBE (Kinky Boots; Drifters Girl) as her right-hand man, Nigel. Jenna Bonner (Tina The Musical) stars as Andy Sachs, Taila Halford (Shucked) as the first assistant, Emily with Dean Makowski-Clayton (Marie Curie, A New Musical) as Andy’s doting boyfriend Nate and Dominic Andersen (Heathers The Musical) as Christian.
Hatcher's final performance is currently scheduled for February 6, 2027.
Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion's most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda's impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed... and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she’s always wanted?
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Powered by
Popular episode