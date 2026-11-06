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Video: Watch Teri Hatcher In THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA West End Trailer

The musical, based on the film and bestselling novel, is now in its third year on the West End.

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Watch the 2026 trailer for The Devil Wears Prada West End musical as it enters its third year in London. The production now stars Teri Hatcher, the Golden Globe Award-winning actor known for Desperate Housewives, as Runway magazine editor Miranda Priestly.

The musical is based on the blockbuster film and the bestselling novel of the same name, with music by Elton John

New cast members also include Matt Henry, MBE (Kinky Boots; Drifters Girl) as her right-hand man, Nigel. Jenna Bonner (Tina The Musical) stars as Andy Sachs, Taila Halford (Shucked) as the first assistant, Emily with Dean Makowski-Clayton (Marie Curie, A New Musical) as Andy’s doting boyfriend Nate and Dominic Andersen (Heathers The Musical) as Christian.

Hatcher's final performance is currently scheduled for February 6, 2027.

Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion's most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda's impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed... and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she’s always wanted?

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